Why Triple H must crown Bianca Belair and a mystery partner as new Women's Tag Team Champions amid Asuka injury

Triple H becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer has changed the company's landscape. This is also evident from the match card of this year's WrestleMania, which many fans view as one of the biggest editions of the annual spectacle.

Just a few weeks before The Showcase of the Immortals, unfortunate news surfaced about Asuka suffering an injury. This even resulted in the Japanese star being pulled from the upcoming events. Fans are now concerned about the Women's Tag Team Champion possibly missing WrestleMania 40.

If the injury is severe, Triple H must crown Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill as the new Women's Tag Team Champions. As of this writing, The EST has not been booked to compete at 'Mania. Meanwhile, Cargill's status for the show also remains unclear as she hasn't wrestled since her debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The pair of Belair and Cargill will strengthen the women's tag team division since they are immensely popular among fans. Moreover, if they are booked to secure the gold, it will be their first tag team title victory in the promotion.

WWE has already hinted towards Bianca Belair's potential heel turn. Hence, it's possible that if the duo becomes the Women's Tag Champions, then The EST might eventually embrace her dark side and betray Cargill. Such an angle will lay the foundation for a blockbuster one-on-one match between the two.

AJ Styles praises Triple H's current role in the company

Since becoming Chief Content Officer, The King of Kings has given the WWE Universe many memorable moments and unforgettable memories. AJ Styles' recent comments indicate that besides fans, superstars backstage also respect the Chief Content Officer.

In a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, The Phenomenal One disclosed that Triple H had done a great job as the CCO as he made everyone feel important in the company.

It will be intriguing to see what happens in the upcoming weeks as the Triple H-led creative team looks to make WrestleMania XL an unforgettable affair.

