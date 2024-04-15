Triple H must draft major star to RAW so he can join The Judgment Day after seemingly accepting Dominik Mysterio's offer

Triple H has several important decisions to make following WrestleMania 40. WWE's new era under The Game's creative direction is off to a good start. The Show of Shows showcased some enthralling stories ending, and some beginning, but the loose ends were tied.

The following RAW and SmackDown initiated some new storylines and rivalries that will go on to shape what the next premium live event's match card will look like. Among these, WWE also have to focus on WWE Draft 2024 which is scheduled for April 26 and 29, 2024.

One of the decisions should be to bring Logan Paul over to WWE RAW to ensure he can join The Judgment Day following The Maverick's recent interaction with Dominik Mysterio.

Logan Paul joining The Judgment Day will strengthen the faction's heel factor

Regardless of what the WWE Universe feels about the current United States Champion, he is an excellent performer. He has managed to rub the fans the wrong way with his heelish ways, proving that he has been successful with his antics.

On the other hand, The Judgment Day is the only faction that comes close enough to being compared to The Bloodline. However, Roman Reigns and The Rock have taken time off WWE, leaving the faction weakened. At this point, Logan Paul joining The Judgment Day can make it the most dominant heel faction across both brands.

The Maverick had asked Triple H about joining WWE RAW

The Game appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, IMPAULSIVE, and discussed the WWE Draft. During the conversation, The Maverick had asked if he could move to WWE RAW when the red show moves to Netflix in 2025.

Even though 2025 is still quite far away if Triple H wants the champion to appear on RAW when it airs on Netflix, the best time to move him would be at WWE Draft 2024. Paul has created a large audience as a YouTuber that can help with bumping viewership on Netflix.

A way to bring the Intercontinental Champion to SmackDown

If Triple H moves Logan Paul to RAW, the United States Championship will move with him as well. Hence, it will leave WWE SmackDown without a second championship.

To resolve this, Triple H can move Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to WWE SmackDown, reuniting him with Kevin Owens in the process. Fans have always been keen to see Zayn and Owens together, and this can open up avenues for them to work together again.

