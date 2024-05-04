Triple H must not make a major mistake with Gunther at Bash in Berlin following the 2024 WWE Draft

Triple H has made several positive creative decisions for WWE throughout his tenure as Chief Content Officer so far. The Game’s supervision was a key factor in making WrestleMania XL the grand spectacle it was in Philadelphia. The Game will have another big PLE to cater to on August 31, and due to the event's location, he will have to pay special emphasis to Gunther.

The Ring General recently lost his prestigious Intercontinental Championship belt to Sami Zayn. However, his trajectory after the loss suggests that he won’t be chasing Zayn back to reclaim the title. However, The Game could avoid making a major mistake by following up on an opportunity created by the WWE Draft.

How should Triple H book Gunther in Germany?

WWE Superstar Gunther will be looking forward to performing at the upcoming Bash in Berlin. The event will take place in Germany and will be very close to the home of The Ring General, who hails from Austria.

Since this makes it an event almost on home turf, it would be important for Triple H to put Gunther in a powerful position on the card. This position could also see the former Intercontinental Champion clash against an old rival of his.

Putting the newest main roster recruit against The Ring General

The WWE Draft saw former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov be selected to Monday Night RAW. The Mad Dragon and Gunther are bitter rivals who have already traded blows with each other several times in the past. Triple H could add a lot of flavor to The Ring General’s appearance in Germany by booking Dragunov as his opponent.

The newest RAW recruit has already stated in an interview that being on the same brand as Gunther is destiny. Thus, The Game could make full use of their rivalry.

Triple H can make Dragunov and Gunther come face to face before Bash in Berlin

Gunther is being projected as the most likely winner of the upcoming King of the Ring tournament on May 6. The potential new King could build up anticipation with Ilja Dragunov by brushing past each other and coming face to face on screen through their appearances on RAW or even SummerSlam.

The August 3 PLE could feature Gunther winning against a veteran while Dragunov proves himself against an established midcard talent. An altercation could be created between them that would later see a decisive match at Bash in Berlin. This way, Hunter would allow both these rivals to shine before their eventual collision in Germany.

