Triple H must move top faction to RAW to ensure WWE Draft 2024 isn't a flop

Triple H has to be extra careful not to fail the most important Night 2 of the WWE Draft. As the Draft approaches, we again see the yearly practice of roster reorganization, speculation about fantasy matches, and the constant question: will Night 2 live up to the anticipation?

Night 2 is set to take place during Monday Night RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The implications appear to be even greater this year.

As Bianca Belair solidifies her position on SmackDown, numerous individuals need clarification as to how Night 2 of the Draft could be elevated to the status of must-see television. Enter Damage CTRL, comprised of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. For WWE to avoid a dull second night, could a smart move to RAW be a solution?

Let's look into the rumors to discover why a bold choice on Damage CTRL's future by Triple H might be the biggest game changer in the 2024 Draft.

#3. WWE Draft Night 2 needs major shifts by Triple H

Night 1 of the Draft traditionally features the most prominent names and universe-altering changes. As a consequence, Night 2 is frequently treated as an afterthought. Given the apparent stability of Bianca Belair's SmackDown dominance this year, the burden is on her to create moments of significance on Night 2.

This is where the possible transition of Damage CTRL to RAW becomes relevant. Bayley's drafting to the red brand alongside the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, would undoubtedly build excitement. This sudden change would make the RAW women's division more interesting right away, setting up new matches and giving the title picture a new life.

#2. A fresh start for Damage CTRL by Triple H

Although Damage CTRL's SmackDown rivalry with Bianca Belair has been entertaining, continuing the conflict could be damaging to their growth. Making the switch to RAW gives them the chance to prove themselves against fresh opponents.

Ex-member Bayley, an accomplished professional, might consider confronting RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch or Asuka. On the other hand, Kai and Sky might direct their attention towards Rhea Ripley or Alexa Bliss. This is great news for Damage CTRL, and it also creates exciting new opportunities for competition on both brands.

Additionally, Triple H can divide the faction too. Since there don't seem to be any concrete plans for the creative team's future beyond doing random things for Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Bayley, now might be a good time to make the switch.

Lynch will face off against Sky and Kai on RAW, whereas Asuka and Sane will remain on SmackDown to complete their Tag Team Championship competition with Cargill and Belair.

#1. The feuds end at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash can serve as the conclusion to the story of Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair. Bianca's authority would be solidified and Damage CTRL could proceed with confidence in the event of a decisive win on the main stage. This results in their availability for the Draft and gives the plot a sense of closure, leaving viewers anxious to see what transpires on RAW.

Drafting Damage CTRL to the red brand is a daring move that could become a masterstroke with the proper narrative. If this happened, the RAW women's division would be rejuvenated, new rivalries would be born, and the second night of the draft would be everything but bland.

Triple H might be required to take this risk in order to capitalize on the 2024 WWE Draft's potential impact with new shuffles. It will be exciting to see what the WWE CCO has in store for us.

