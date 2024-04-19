Triple H must pull the trigger on 26-year-old WWE star on SmackDown

After WrestleMania XL the landscape of WWE has witnessed numerous changes and surprises under Triple H's regime.

One of the young stars who is currently the talk of the town among fans is Bron Breakker. The 26-year-old star has already showcased his dominance of the blue brand by squashing his opponents.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss why the Chief Content Officer must pull the trigger on the former NXT Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

Triple H can give Baron Corbin a title shot in France

One of the reasons Triple H could pull the trigger on Breakker could be to have Baron Corbin compete in a title bout in France. Over the past few months, fans have witnessed an unexpected pairing of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker in NXT. They even won the NXT Tag Team Title together.

So if The Game decides to pull off the trigger on Breakker, he might push towards a title shot. The Big Bad Booty Nephew could go after SmackDown Tag Titles, which leads to Corbin's arrival on the blue brand. The overall motive behind this scenario could be to book The Lone Wolf in a title match in France. The last time Corbin wrestled in front of the France crowd, he got a massive face reaction from the live fans.

So as Backlash 2024 is set to take place in the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, the company might add Breakker and Corbin to tonight's SD Tag Title contender match. Hence, a victory in that match will allow the company to book Corbin in a title match in France and also give Breakker a huge initial title push on the blue brand.

Breakker's NXT run is now officially over

Despite making a few appearances on SmackDown in February, Breakker was still competing in NXT. However, following the recent episode of the developmental brand, the company disclosed exclusive footage where Bron officially bids farewell to NXT.

This means that fans will no longer witness The Dog competing on the third brand, and he is now set to kick off his official main roster run. So with the authorized end of Bron's NXT tenure, Triple H must pull the trigger on him, as it will help the company capitalize on the hype surrounding the second-generation star.

Bron Breakker is the future of WWE

Not only by fans, but there have been multiple occasions where Breakker has been called the future of the Stamford-based promotion. Paul Heyman during his HOF speech, expressed his desire to accompany Breakker in the future. Praise from someone like Heyman is a positive sign for the future of the Dog of NXT.

So if Bron Breakker is the future of the company, Triple H must pull the trigger on the 26-year-old star on SmackDown.

