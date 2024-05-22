Triple H must pull the trigger on a Female Bloodline by booking Nia Jax to win the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament

The Bloodline is considered one of the greatest and most dominant factions in wrestling history, and Triple H can extend this success to the women's division through Nia Jax. Interestingly, this could happen as soon as this weekend.

Nia Jax is close to becoming this year's Queen of the Ring if she advances against Bianca Belair this Friday for the titular tournament. If The Irresistible Force defeats Lyra Valkyria in Saudi Arabia, Triple H can portray her as the leader of a female version of The Bloodline. From the looks of it, there are several reasons why it should occur.

Nia Jax could claim the title of The Tribal Queen

Winning the Queen of the Ring tournament may not mean earning a championship belt, but it will give the winner an important title that can be used for bragging rights. If Jax does win this weekend, one of the nicknames she could claim is The Tribal Queen.

In the following months, Jax could lay the foundation for being the Queen. Since she is already a heel, it would be interesting to see how further her character could evolve once given the important moniker and how she would be able to keep it.

Nia Jax already has a few people to add to her version of The Bloodline

The Anoa'i dynasty is arguably one of history's biggest and most well-known wrestling families. The family has produced several wrestling legends from then and now. Currently, the likes of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, The Rock, and more are still performing.

For the women's side, Nia is not alone. A couple of other Anoa'i family members still in WWE are Naomi and Tamina Snuka, though the latter hasn't appeared on television for a while. With this in mind, Jax could recruit them to her side, as "they are family" and it would be better to have each other's back.

A female version of The Bloodline could be an interesting touch to the women's division

The Stamford-based promotion is doing its best to improve and continuously feature the women's division. Despite this, it's safe to say that some areas are still lacking, especially the tag team division. However, this could change if Triple H introduces Nia Jax's faction.

Introducing a female version of The Bloodline could give the division more depth and excitement, especially in its feud and storylines. It can also evolve the tag team division and might even introduce more duos. In this way, the division could also feature feuds not surrounding the titles.