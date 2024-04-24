Triple H must not repeat a major mistake with 416 lbs star from the WWE Draft last year

The 2024 WWE Draft is on the horizon, and Triple H could use this opportunity to make or break the current roster. While he has made several good decisions for the product lately, The Game has also made decisions that are not much appreciated by fans, specifically towards Omos.

During last year's WWE Draft, MVP convinced those in charge to make Omos a free agent to appear on RAW and SmackDown. Despite this reasoning, fans have not seen him regularly as the 416 lbs star would only appear in selected premium live events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and more. With the WWE Draft now only days away, Triple H should ensure that The Nigerian Giant would have a different role to play.

There are a variety of reasons for The Game to elevate the stature of Omos in the Stamford-based promotion.

Omos did not benefit from his past deal

As mentioned above, Omos negotiated his current deal to maximize his exposure to RAW and SmackDown. However, this was never utilized and instead, he was only used as an "attraction."

Since he was a main attraction in big matches, The Nigerian Giant only appeared in specific premium live events and did not engage in any feuds and storylines. His character was wasted since he was not featured much and could not be connected well with fans.

The upcoming WWE Draft could mean a fresh start for every superstar on the roster

One unique thing about this year's WWE Draft is that, unlike the previous years where it was only between Monday and Friday's show, NXT will be joining the affairs for this year.

With the white and gold brand's stars now more eligible to be transferred to the main roster, and superstars from the main roster to be transferred to NXT, this could mean that Omos has more chances to perform with a new character. He could even join the developmental brand where several up-and-coming stars continuously make a name for themselves. One star that would be an interesting match with The Nigerian Giant is the current NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

Omos has unfinished business in WWE

Expand Tweet

While many people have not seen Omos in action during the Stamford-based company's weekly shows, he has been active in the past year during house shows. One person that the 29-year-old star targeted was Cody Rhodes, as he would randomly attack The American Nightmare after his matches. However, since The Nigerian Giant is still steps away from challenging for a major title, he could focus his attention elsewhere.

One faction that could use somebody like Omos is The Pride, consisting of Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab. Although The Nigerian Giant and The All Mighty had their differences then, teaming up with each other could be beneficial for them. The group will gain a giant and Omos can rely on somebody when he is in trouble.