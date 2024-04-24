Triple H must use major RAW segment to bring 38-year-old's former gimmick 

Triple H created intrigue among the WWE fanbase after this week's episode of RAW. There were several twists and turns on Monday night, including Chad Gable's heel turn being seemingly confirmed in a villainous promo. The Alpha Academy's leader put his stable mates Otis and Maxxine Dupri on blast.

Akira Tozawa was also on the receiving end of Chad Gable's fiery tirade last night. The former Olympian hit out at the Japanese superstar for acting a fool with his constant dancing and 'pathetic' losing streak.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has played the class clown for several years. His comedy act has had fans in hysterics, particularly during his 16 chaotic WWE 24/7 Title reigns.

However, Akira Tozawa is one of the best in-ring talents in the company. This has gone under the radar for too long and it's time Triple H brings back his more serious side. Chad Gable warned Alpha Academy on WWE RAW that they must help him win the Intercontinental Title. This could go one or two ways for Tozawa.

Triple H should use Chad Gable's heel turn on RAW to rebuild Akira Tozawa's character

Chad Gable is gunning for Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship which will likely have repercussions for Alpha Academy. Their leader was adamant that they would join him on his quest to win the title from The Underdog from the Underground.

Triple H should use this situation to launch Akira Tozawa as a serious singles star. The Stamina Monster arrived in WWE during the Cruiserweight Classic and shined during his time in NXT.

Fans took Tozawa more seriously and as a result, he was able to put on more than a few memorable and stellar matches. One was a tag team match alongside WWE legend Tajiri against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY (December 2016).

Tozawa is tagging with Otis currently on RAW and NXT but this is more of a comedy act. He must be viewed as a serious threat and step away from Alpha Academy amid Chad Gable's turn.

This could be done by having him remain face but go against Gable in a meltdown. The other route is to have him turn on Otis because he's running out of patience continuously losing as his stable leader alluded to.

Either way, Triple H has shown that he's willing to change up superstar's gimmicks to get them to get a better connection with fans. Pete Dunne's Butch persona has been dropped and Sheamus has brought back his Celtic Warrior shtick under The Game's regime.

Akira Tozawa has a proven resume of singles success

Akira Tozawa was a hit on the independent circuit before arriving in WWE eight years ago. He shined in the Japanese promotion DragonGate, winning the Brave Gate Championship and the Owarai Gate Championship among other honors.

The exciting cruiserweight went to war with several familiar faces during his indy spell. That included matches against Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and AEW's Eddie Kingston.

It's clear that his potential as a singles star has been overlooked because he's so entertaining in a comedy role. He has all the tools to impress on RAW or SmackDown in the Intercontinental or United States Championships picture.

WWE has too many comedy characters

Triple H has mostly got his booking decisions correct regarding handling the WWE roster. One of his brightest moves was to bring R-Truth back and place him into a hilarious story with The Judgment Day on RAW.

However, R-Truth's character holds similarities to Akira Tozawa's as they're both slapstick comedy characters. Many other goofy personas are floating around the roster, especially in NXT.

Akira Tozawa doesn't appear to be overly thrilled with playing the joker. The RAW superstar was asked about his Ninja persona during the WWE 24/7 Championship era:

"That was a hard time but I loved it. 100% like the comedy stuff, I was like I want to wrestle." [H/T - WrestlingNewsCo]

Triple H must use Chad Gable's heel turn to propel Akira Tozawa into a singles star who is taken seriously. Alpha Academy has seemingly run its course and the Japanese cruiserweight has years of experience to entertain without a goofy gimmick.