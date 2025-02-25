Triple H needs to avoid one major mistake with CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 after what happened on WWE RAW

CM Punk is preparing for the Men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday, March 1, in Toronto, Canada. The Best in the World wants to win the match and get a title shot at WrestleMania 41 against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Punk has made it clear to the American Nightmare that he would be the one to dethrone him at 'Mania and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Still, it seems that WWE Creative is teasing a rivalry between CM Punk and Logan Paul and a match at the Showcase of the Immortals, which could be a major mistake that Triple H has to avoid.

CM Punk has to be in the main event of WrestleMania 41

The Best in the World is one of the top stars in WWE, but has never main evented WrestleMania. He was expected to do so last year, but his injury ruled him out for the event. This year, though, he has to be in the main event.

Thus, a feud with Logan Paul would be meaningless for Punk. Despite recent segments between the two, Punk should be part of the title picture at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor

It is still unclear what this favor is. Still, as the Road to WrestleMania continues, it could be related to WrestleMania 41, meaning that even if the Best in the World doesn't win the Elimination Chamber match, he could still be added to the main event.

This could happen through Paul Heyman, with the WWE Hall of Famer adding Punk to either the Gunther vs. Jey Uso match for the World Heavyweight Championship or the match between Cody Rhodes and the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

CM Punk has better options available for WrestleMania 41

One option is to challenge John Cena to one, final match, especially if the Cenation Leader doesn't win Saturday's match in the Chamber. The two superstars would re-ignite their feud from 2011, and Punk would become part of Cena's farewell tour.

The other blockbuster match that Punk could be added to is the one between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, which is also expected to take place at WrestleMania 41. All three of them have unfinished business with each other, especially after what happened at the Royal Rumble, meaning that Punk could be added to the match, even if no title is on the line.

