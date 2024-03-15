Triple H needs to keep The Rock in line to avoid a major problem with two female stars on WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE SmackDown will be hosted by the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, tonight.

The show will feature yet another appearance from The Rock, who was slapped across the face by Cody Rhodes last week. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is also set to return, while 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner Bayley will take on her former friend, Dakota Kai.

Expand Tweet

The blue brand has mainly been revolving around the feud between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. WWE gives a lot of time to Roman Reigns' segments, so it might be the same case tonight, which, in turn, could possibly affect other segments.

The Rock's response to Rhodes and Rollins on WWE SmackDown may take a lot of time, so the Stamford-based promotion may have to shorten the duration of the match between Bayley and Dakota Kai.

The Role Model going head-to-head with her former Damage CTRL stablemate is certainly a big bout that deserves a decent amount of time. However, WWE will probably give the two women a limited amount of time to showcase their rivalry.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H would need to ensure that The Great One does not misuse his power to exceed the length of his segment so that fans can properly enjoy Bayley vs. Dakota Kai.

If Bayley and Kai do not get enough time on SmackDown, it would draw backlash from fans as well as the two top superstars.

The match has the potential to be one of the best matches of 2024, and a win would give Bayley a big boost ahead of WrestleMania XL. The feud between The Role Model and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY has not received as much spotlight as other top feuds are being built up for The Show of Shows. So, the match on WWE SmackDown tonight is an opportunity that Triple H needs to capitalize on to portray Bayley as a real threat for SKY.

Will The Rock take a hiatus from WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania XL? Exploring the possibility

The Rock and Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania XL. The match was made official last week on WWE SmackDown.

It could be the only match The Brahma Bull might compete in until August, as he is scheduled to begin filming for his next film, The Smashing Machine, in May 2024, according to a report from PWInsider.

The report also states that casting for the supporting characters of the film is underway, and the shooting is expected to last until August 2024.

The Rock will likely take some time off from wrestling until then, so The Great One's appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight may be one of the few appearances left under his current run with the Stamford-based promotion.

Poll : Who will win in the main event of WWE WrestleMania XL on night 1? The Rock & Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins 0 votes View Discussion