Triple H needs to rectify a grave mistake he made on WWE RAW to avoid massive fan backlash at WrestleMania 40

Triple H has been calling the creative shots in WWE for a while now. However, no man is perfect, and The Game may have made a decision on the latest episode of WWE RAW that can attract severe backlash from the fans.

WWE conducted a Gauntlet match between Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed. Chad Gable and Sami Zayn made it to the end, and Zayn picked up the victory via pinfall. Even though Gable deserves the title shot against Gunther at WrestleMania 40, it's Zayn's time!

But are the fans going to accept this decision? Unlikely. You see, a superstar’s stardom is only as strong as how much fans retaliate against his fall, and this time, WWE may face backlash if The Game doesn’t fix this. Now, one of the ways to fix this would be to make the Intercontinental Match a triple threat.

In fact, Triple H can claim that Gable’s shoulders weren’t pinned to the ring floor when the referee counted to three. Therefore, the victory will not hold, and instead, both superstars will get a chance against Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

On the other hand, WWE has scheduled three qualifying tag team matches for WrestleMania 40’s 6-pack tag team match. Currently, Otis and Akira Tozawa are scheduled for the qualifying match against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. However, Gable can be given another opportunity to be a part of WrestleMania 40 by having him replace Tozawa in the qualifying match.

Chad Gable has been an insane performer, and WWE owes him the chance to perform on The Grandest Stage of All!

Triple H is undoing Vince McMahon’s blunders

The WWE Hall of Fame inductees are being announced, and Bull Nakano is among them. Even though she has been a pioneer in women’s wrestling, Vince McMahon didn’t do it during his time.

As per Vince Russo, this was a mistake, and Triple H is correcting it:

"Bro Bull Nakano was 1995. So you are looking at 30 years ago. Vince (McMahon) I guarantee you for those 30 years she wasn't even on Vince's radar or she would have been in already. So Chris, man you make a great point and man with you laying that out I would think that he (Triple H) probably had a lot to do with it."

As of writing this, WWE has announced Paul Heyman (to be inducted by Triple H), Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda), and Muhammad Ali for the WWE Hall of Fame 2024.

