Triple H needs to turn 2 former champions heel on WWE RAW next week so they can dethrone The Awesome Truth

Awesome Truth was one of the teams who succeeded at WWE WrestleMania XL by winning the RAW Tag Team Titles and Triple H could already have the perfect duo in mind to dethrone the newly crowned champions. Interestingly, the pair are also former champions and people that The Miz and R-Truth know well.

The Awesome Truth reunited at the beginning of this year after The Judgment Day kicked R-Truth out of their group. However, another group that aligned with the current RAW Tag Team Champions was DIY, whom Truth confused for D-Generation X, and the four men were later known as Regeneration X. While they may be getting along quite well now, Triple H could have other plans for Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Next week on WWE RAW, DIY and the Awesome Truth could reunite and have a little celebration about their massive weekend but the former duo might turn heel and attack their friends to make a statement.

DIY turning into ruthless heels and becoming serious characters could benefit them on the main roster. In this way, they have a better chance of becoming bigger stars as compared to their D-Generation X tribute act as babyfaces.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are also well-known former NXT Superstars that Triple H likes quite a lot. As his favorites, The Game could want to ensure that they will be successful and major stars on the red brand. Turning them heel could be the way to make this happen.

What problems did The Awesome Truth encounter during their WrestleMania XL match?

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL, creating an amazing spectacle featuring exhilarating spots from each group. While it was an entertaining match, it was expected that a match of that nature would not result in everything going to plan.

On an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, The Miz and R-Truth revealed that they encountered problems during their match. Truth stated that he almost fell off the ladder he was climbing on as it was broken. He added that due to the wind, the titles moved back the first time he was trying to grab them.

What did The Awesome Truth do on WWE RAW this week?

While DIY was not seen on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL this week, the Awesome Truth was. In the first part of the episode, Truth mistakenly thought he was part of The Judgment Day again and joined their celebration. However, The A-Lister came to his aid which set up a six-man tag team match.

At first, it was only Truth and The Miz against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. Fortunately, Awesome Truth's third teammate, John Cena, arrived just in time to help them win the match.

It would be interesting to see which WWE RAW duo will face the current tag team champions soon.

