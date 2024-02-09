Triple H to plant more seeds for Roman Reigns' feud with 30-year-old star on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns and The Rock left the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference together. They had quite the confrontation with Cody Rhodes during the event, and of course, Triple H got involved too.

At the event, Cody Rhodes claimed that Roman Reigns and The Rock's grandfathers would be ashamed of them. This came right after The Tribal Chief claimed that The American Nightmare is irrelevant, just like Dusty Rhodes was. During the proceedings, Rhodes chose the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to challenge at WrestleMania 40 and invoked his right as the men's Royal Rumble winner.

Triple H made the match official, giving the fans Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. However, both The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief left the event rather agitated with Triple H and Cody Rhodes. Given the tense situation surrounding The Bloodline, Triple can use it to create a feud between The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa.

During the WrestleMania 40 main event, The Rock could send Solo Sikoa to help The Tribal Chief, making Reigns feel that The Great One doesn't believe he can take down Rhodes by himself. Following that, The Enforcer can start taking orders from Rock over Reigns and maybe even look down upon Reigns after The Great One had to step in during the press conference confrontation.

Solo Sikoa has never turned down an order from Roman Reigns. In fact, Reigns even named him the Tribal Heir. It won't sit well with him if Solo Sikoa takes orders from someone else, and can result in a long-awaited feud between them.

Sikoa, on the other hand, could also be frustrated with taking Reigns' orders day after day and may want to build momentum outside The Bloodline. The star has been by Roman's side since debuting on the main roster and could now be tired of doing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's dirty work.

Roman Reigns is close to achieving a huge milestone

As of writing this, The Tribal Chief has secured 999 victories in his WWE career. He's only one victory away from hitting the 1000th mark.

If he doesn't wrestle before WrestleMania 40, there's a 50% chance of him securing his 1000th victory at The Show of Shows. However, it was different when The Rock was challenging him since fans speculated WWE wouldn't hand the title over to Rock since he's a part timer.

However, Triple H has now confirmed the main event to be Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will look to do everything in his power to stop Rhodes from finishing his story. It remains to be seen whether WrestleMania 40 will mark Roman's 1000th victory in his career.

