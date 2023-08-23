Triple H postponing massive Rhea Ripley title match? Looking at massive hint

Triple H has apparently stalled plans for a massive Rhea Ripley title match. It looks like fans won’t be seeing Mami’s rumored feud with a top babyface for some time in the near future. The star in question is none other than Becky Lynch, and she might not be going after the Women’s World Champion.

The supposed change of plans was apparently made evident at NXT Heatwave, when Tiffany Stratton namedropped Becky Lynch as a former NXT Women’s Champion. The Man was one of the first to address the perceptible error.

NXT also referenced Becky’s response to Tiffany during the show, causing fans to believe that a feud between Big Time Becks and Daddy’s Little Rich Girl for the NXT Women’s Championship could kick off in a few weeks.

Becky Lynch had this to say in response to Tiffany Stratton's promo

Fans shouldn’t be surprised if they don’t get Becky Lynch versus Rhea Ripley immediately after Payback 2023. It does appear Triple H is taking his time to book this rumored clash between two of the biggest names on the WWE roster today.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer has already booked Ripley versus Raquel Rodriguez for Payback. It remains to be seen if he will set up a confrontation between Becky and Ripley in the coming weeks.

Triple H’s best friend booked Rhea Ripley into a rare loss at NXT Heatwave

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio teamed up against Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee in mixed tag team action at NXT Heatwave. The Judgment Day stars had the momentum in their favor, until Raquel Rodriguez showed up to take out Mami.

The interference allowed Dragon Lee to pick up the win for his team. This was the first major loss for The Judgment Day on NXT, courtesy of Shawn Michaels’ booking decision.

Triple H’s best friend had previously booked Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio as an unstoppable duo on his show. We’ll have to wait to see if the loss will affect Judgment Day’s momentum on WWE RAW.

