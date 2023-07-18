Triple H proving Vince McMahon wrong? Female WWE star's success potentially hints at it

Significant changes have been noticeable in WWE's product ever since Triple H took over Vince McMahon as Head of Creative. While some have given negative feedback, stars and professionals have nothing but good things to say. Still, The Game has proven that some of his choices are better, like rehiring Chelsea Green.

The 32-year-old was released from WWE on April 15, 2021, and then she appeared in various wrestling promotions, most notably in Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling. She returned to the Stamford-based promotion on January 28, 2023, under Triple H's regime. She was a surprise entrant of the Women's Royal Rumble. Although eliminated by Rhea Ripley in five seconds, she became a fan favorite.

Green's success could prove that Triple H is doing something right as compared to Vince McMahon, one of them could be following the talents. As previously revealed by the RAW star, she made multiple pitches to Vince but was turned down.

On this week's RAW episode, she won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville.

Did Vince McMahon even listen to Chelsea Green's pitches?

Chelsea Green's run in WWE so far under Triple H

Although the 32-year-old was released from the Stamford-based promotion, she still had positive things to say regarding her interaction with McMahon.

While on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Chelsea revealed that Vince was open to listening to her ideas. Green said she proposed at least 15 of her ideas while he wrote them down.

"I have no idea the way he is with everybody else," said Green. "But he was very open to just listening to me!... So I went in there and I told him who I am, what I excel at and that I have so many ideas in my head. And I’ll give him any idea! I said, 'What do you want, tell me what you want, because I can give it to you!' And he said, 'OK, so what are these ideas?' So he let me list off these fifteen ideas I think. And he wrote them all down!"

How did Chelsea Green contact Triple H regarding her return?

Some of the stars that returned under The Game's regime were Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt, and more. However, the way Green contacted him was probably the most interesting.

After her return, she shared that she texted Triple H for her to get rehired in the company. The Game asked her to call and immediately agreed to return, he even stated that he would love to have her back.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen 🏼 I have lots of people to thank so I’ll be drafting up a PDF to send to @WWE management so they can post it! I’m v busy being a champion & will not have time to personally thank those that have helped me along the way!!!

Chelsea still has a lot of things to accomplish and many stars to challenge alongside Deville. It remains to be seen what else will happen in her WWE run.

