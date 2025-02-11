  • home icon
  Triple H to punish current WWE champion for his actions on Monday Night RAW on Netflix? Exploring possible consequences

Triple H to punish current WWE champion for his actions on Monday Night RAW on Netflix? Exploring possible consequences

By Sheron
Modified Feb 11, 2025 02:18 GMT
This week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix began with a reigning champion going on a rampage. Owing to this, the company’s Chief Content Officer Triple H may now punish the titleholder. Moreover, Gunther may face the consequences of going overboard while attacking Jey Uso.

The Yeet Master kickstarted this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW by ‘yeeting’ along with the WWE Universe in Nashville. The former Intercontinental Champion even requested that his music be played again as he rode the pop from the crowd.

However, while he was on top of the announce table, he was attacked by Gunther. In his rage, The Ring General threw his jacket into the crowd, which hit a kid sitting in the front row behind the barricade. Moreover, when referees and security officials tried to stop him, he attacked them as well.

Although the security officials of WWE are trained to deal with unruly stars, an attack on a spectator is unforgivable. Because of this, Triple H may now land a hammer on the World Heavyweight Champion and punish him.

The Game could reprimand him in several ways, including banning him from making show appearances like Kevin Owens. Since the WWE CCO has not officially announced anything yet, all of this is speculation.

Jey Uso chooses Gunther as his WWE opponent for WrestleMania 41

Following Jey Uso’s 2025 Royal Rumble win, Gunther spoke to The Yeet Master, asking him not to choose him as his WrestleMania opponent. The World Heavyweight Champion noted that he had already defeated The Uce three times, and beating him a fourth time would add no value to his legacy.

He also warned Main Event Jey Uso that he would hurt him every week if he didn’t choose Cody Rhodes. Staying true to his word, The Ring General ambushed the Rumble winner. However, instead of being scared, Uso announced the World Heavyweight Champ as his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

In retaliation, The Imperium leader ran to the ring to attack Jey Uso again. Despite eating two power bombs, the Samoan wrestler counterattacked and took Gunther down with a dive from the ring. It would be interesting to see if the fourth time is the charm for The Yeet Master.

Edited by Angana Roy
