Triple H to rectify Vince McMahon's mistake from 16 years ago? Expectation from John Cena vs Solo Sikoa

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa is one of the matches featured for WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Both men first shared the ring during the former's recent return to the company and feud with The Bloodline. However, it looks like the history between them is much deeper than that.

The feud between Umaga and John Cena brought many memorable moments and close calls but is considered underrated by many fans. They first faced in 2006 on RAW with Cena losing. However, their feud mainly occurred in 2007. In that year's New Year's Revolution event, John defeated Umaga's undefeated streak. While some were happy with this decision, some weren't. Following this loss, the Samoan Bulldozer just wasn't the same.

Triple H could "rectify" the mistake of Vince McMahon by having Solo Sikoa win in his match at Crown Jewel instead. This shouldn't be much of an issue, as The Cenation Leader has been more than okay with putting over younger talents in his recent run.

Crown Jewel 2023 will take on November 4, 2023, at the Mohamed Abdo Theater in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The likes of Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, and more are also present for the event.

What did WWE Hall of Famer say about John Cena and Umaga's match in 2007?

John vs Umaga at New Year's Revolution 2007

Cena and The Samoan Bulldozer faced each other several times in 2007; New Year's Revolution was the first. For JBL, it was their match at Royal Rumble that stood out the most.

While on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL recalled how he was at ringside for John Cena vs. Umaga at Royal Rumble 2007. The Hall of Famer said he remembered taking off his headphones to listen to the crown and highly-praised the match.

"I remember taking off my headphones and just listening to the crowd, because I was sitting ringside, and at one point Umaga goes running across the table and does a splash, Cena moves and he [Umaga] goes through a table. It was one of the best wrestling matches I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen tens of thousands of matches.”

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa: Did The Cenation Leader also break The Enforcer's streak?

Solo joined the main roster in September 2022 and secured an undefeated streak for a while. However, this was broken in March of this year when they faced Cody Rhodes. With this in mind, it wasn't John who broke Solo's record.

It remains to be seen what else is in store for the upcoming John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa match this weekend.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here