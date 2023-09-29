Triple H to repackage 33-year-old star on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Last week was a tough one for WWE talent and fans alike. The company released Numerous superstars, including Mustafa Ali, Dana Brooke, Emma, Mace, Mansoor, and Top Dolla, among others.

Naturally, this disrupted many plans and has shifted a lot within the company. For example, with Top Dolla no longer part of WWE, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab are now on their own.

The fact that Adonis and B-Fab were kept around despite the other cuts could mean there are plans for the two. There's a chance that Triple H intends to repackage and push the 33-year-old stars beginning on Friday Night SmackDown tonight.

Before SmackDown aired on FOX last week, the company had a dark match highlighting the remaining two Hit Row members. Ashante battled former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes in what was likely a quality bout.

Even before the match, Adonis and B-Fab cut a promo on the crowd that got a lot of heat. If Triple H chooses to shake up their presentation somewhat and starts pushing Ashante as a solo act, there's a real chance he could succeed moving forward.

Two big matches have been announced for WWE SmackDown

While it remains to be seen if Triple H intends to book a repackaged Ashante "Thee" Adonis on WWE SmackDown, there are two bouts fans know they can expect on the blue brand this week.

Bayley will be in action in the fallout from the chaos surrounding the WWE Women's Championship bout between IYO SKY and Asuka last week. The Role Model will go one-on-one with her long-time rival, Charlotte Flair.

The Queen was ringside for the championship bout, as was Bayley. When Damage CTRL interfered to try to help SKY win, Charlotte rushed over and stopped it. This led to the bout taking place later tonight.

In addition to the clash of long-time rivals, there will be a championship match between two stablemates and friends. Rey Mysterio will be defending the coveted United States Championship against Santos Escobar. The Latino World Order members claim they'll be happy regardless of how the bout ends. Some question the legitimacy of those claims, however.

Lastly, in non-wrestling action, Bobby Lashley is set to appear in The Grayson Waller Effect. The All-Mighty showed frustration with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford last week, which some feel may mean this new stable will end before it properly begins. The controversial talk show may shine some light on the group's future.

