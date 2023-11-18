Triple H to replace Cody Rhodes with 45-year-old star on WWE RAW if he moves to SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes appeared on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, where he had a private meeting with general manager Nick Aldis. The American Nightmare then attacked Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, saving LA Knight from a Bloodline beatdown.

Aldis then ordered Rhodes to leave the building, indicating he was only there for one specific purpose. But what if this is how Cody makes his way to the blue brand permanently? The former AEW star can take this matter to WWE CCO Triple H, who can personally make this trade instead of Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce.

This way, Cody Rhodes can challenge Roman Reigns without any restrictions while The Game announces a new top babyface to replace him on Monday Night RAW. Perhaps, this is where CM Punk returns.

The trade can be arranged on next week's episode of SmackDown, with Triple H bringing out Punk at Survivor Series. It would cause a massive pop from the expectant Chicago crowd while also changing the landscape of the red brand.

There have been way too many hints for CM Punk not to return soon. In this scenario, it would happen on Cody Rhodes' final night as a RAW Superstar, as he leads his team to a WarGames victory over The Judgment Day.

What would CM Punk do if he replaces Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW?

Punk would instantly be one of RAW's top babyfaces if he returns at Survivor Series, so expect him to be in a similar position to Rhodes. He can feud with The Judgment Day as they look to heal following WarGames, although it might be time to break the group up.

If the two reconcile, a feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins would be excellent, too. It can even headline Night One of WrestleMania 40, with WWE basing it on their real-life issues.

Which of these will happen - Cody Rhodes moving to SmackDown, CM Punk returning to WWE, or both? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

