Triple H to save SmackDown star's main event career by booking him vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania? Chances explored

Unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins is yet to have an opponent for WrestleMania 40. However, at the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, Rollins will finally know whom he will defend his title against at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Six men will compete in the Chamber match to win the right to challenge The Visionary.

Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens are the six men who will compete at the Elimination Chamber. While each man can win the competition, there is a huge possibility Triple H could book LA Knight to win the match.

The reason behind this can be attributed to Knight's treatment of SmackDown. Last year, Knight was one of the biggest prospects in WWE. However, his treatment in recent times has affected his popularity in a major way. Hence, The Megastar could be booked to win the Elimination Chamber and face Seth Rollins.

After doing so, the Stamford-based promotion could also book LA Knight to beat Rollins and potentially win his first World Championship in WWE.

While the angle is speculative, doing something like that would benefit WWE since they won't face backlash for wasting talent like LA Knight.

Seth Rollins recently made a bold claim about Roman Reigns

Over the years, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have had their ups and downs. While the duo made their main roster debut together as part of The Shield, they also faced each other later on. However, despite their feud and all the other stuff, it seems the duo has plenty of respect for each other.

Recently, Rollins was seen speaking highly of Reigns. During an interview on the Not Just Football podcast, The Visionary said that Roman Reigns is one of the greatest to ever do it. While Seth Rollins mentioned he does not always agree with Reigns, he also added that the latter is great.

“Roman Reigns is one of the greatest to ever do it. I’ll say nice things about him. He’s my brother, we came up together, he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. I don’t always agree with him, but he is one of the greatest to ever do it, no doubt.”

It's heartwarming to see Seth Rollins show respect to Roman Reigns. Like Reigns, Rollins also has been a great champion on RAW. The Visionary has defended his World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions, which makes him a top draw.