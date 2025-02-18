Triple H to save WrestleMania 41 by adding 47-year-old WWE legend to Jey Uso vs. Gunther? Potential explored

Jey Uso and Gunther continue their rivalry as they build up to their World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41. However, there is growing concern among fans that this title match is not WrestleMania-worthy, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may need to make changes before it’s too late.

With this in mind, a WWE legend and megastar could enter the match and fight to become World Champion again. This superstar is John Cena, who aims to make history by becoming a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

To do so, The Cenation Leader has entered the Elimination Chamber Match, where the winner will go on to main event at WrestleMania to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If the 47-year-old loses at Chamber, he could turn heel and insert himself into the title match between Jey Uso and Gunther, making it a Triple Threat Match, where The Ring General would look to retain his title, The Yeet Master would aim to become World Champion for the first time in his career, and John Cena would attempt to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

At the same time, this scenario would help WWE Creative to book blockbuster matches at the Showcase of the Immortals. This means CM Punk would win the Elimination Chamber to face Cody Rhodes, while Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins would go head-to-head, continuing the next chapter in their rivalry that began during their Shield days.

Former WWE writer believes Jey Uso will become World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41

The Yeet Master has become a megastar over the past few months. He has done a great job as a babyface in WWE, becoming a fan favorite and claiming his first singles title in his career (the Intercontinental Championship).

After winning the Royal Rumble Match on February 1, he has a golden opportunity to become World Champion for the first time in his career.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Jey Uso would defeat Gunther at 'Mania.

"I think the way they set it up, he has to [beat Gunther]. I'm not saying that's what I would have done, but the way they set up this story, he has to. I mean, he absolutely has to go over at WrestleMania," Vince Russo said.

That said, it remains to be seen what WWE Creative plans to do with the Jey Uso vs. Gunther title match and whether The Yeet Master will make history at WrestleMania 41.

