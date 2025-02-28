Triple H set to disappoint fans with WrestleMania 41 main event? Reports explored

WrestleMania 41 will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and 20, 2025. The match card has started taking shape with two championship matches confirmed: Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.

While the wrestling juggernaut continues to add more matches, an interesting rumor about the World Heavyweight Championship is making its way through the fandom. As per WrestleVotes, Triple H is planning a 'squash' match for The Ring General vs. Main Event Jey with the champion retaining the title. The match is supposedly going to be similar to John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam 2014.

During the 2014 battle between The Beast and The Champ, Cena was defending the World Heavyweight Championship. Brock Lesnar immediately dominated the match by executing an F-5 on The Leader of Cenation within the first 30 seconds. This was followed by two German Suplexes and a vertical Suplex. The then-World Heavyweight Champion tried to make a comeback but it was ineffective.

The Beast continued the brutal domination by executing 16 German Suplexes in total on John Cena and ended the match with an F-5 to become the new champion. The one-sided beatdown of The Champ was a bitter pill to swallow for the fans, and the WWE Universe may witness the same at the upcoming Show of Shows.

Main Event Jey is an extremely popular babyface within the fandom. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness him winning his first world championship, and all hopes are tied to WrestleMania 41. However, the creative team might be gearing up to crush those hopes by booking Gunther as the winner of the match!

WWE may have revealed its WrestleMania 41 plans for Roman Reigns

The Only Tribal Chief was last seen on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble. While he will not be a part of Elimination Chamber, it's unlikely that he will skip WrestleMania 41.

Currently, WWE has advertised Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk for the March 21, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown. Given that both Punk and Rhodes will be present, The Best in the World may win the Elimination Chamber men's match and face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

On the other hand, Reigns and Rollins have had a brewing rivalry for a decade. It intensified after The Visionary Stomped the OTC at Royal Rumble. Since both are advertised for the episode, it's likely the duo will share the stage for a segment. This can lead to a non-title singles match between the former Shield brothers at The Grandest Stage of Them All!

