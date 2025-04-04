Triple H set to make a huge change to a WWE faction? Exploring the possibility

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air later tonight, and the show will feature some major matches and segments. The show might also feature a continuation of a story that was told in a social media exclusive last week.

Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma was lashing out at Angel and Berto following their recent string of losses. Andrade then showed up to interject. Santos was not pleased, but things didn't go much further. However, this could lead to Triple H booking something shocking: Andrade could usurp Escobar as the leader of Legado del Fantasma.

Andrade seemingly didn't like how Escobar was treating his stablemates. El Idolo could get into Angel and Berto's heads and make them realize that they could do better and, specifically, be treated better than they are by Santos.

From there, all three could beat down Escobar and kick him out of his own stable. This could then allow Andrade to get a push on WWE Friday Night SmackDown and give both Angel and Berto new life.

Triple H could then try to pivot with Santos Escobar and do something new. He could try to form a group to counteract Andrade or even turn babyface for the first time since he betrayed Rey Mysterio. Regardless, it would open up all four men to new stories and directions.

WWE's Zelina Vega could also join Andrade, Angel, and Berto

Triple H might not stop there, however. If Santos Escobar were to leave the faction in favor of Andrade, the WWE stable would then lose their mouthpiece. While Berto, Angel, and Andrade are capable of speaking, they haven't quite shown the gift of gab to the extent that Santos has.

A fourth member of this revamped Legado del Fantasma could fix this, however. Zelina Vega could join the group. Vega is on Friday Night SmackDown, so her being added to the faction wouldn't exactly be difficult to pull off.

Beyond that, Zelina is a former Legado member. The stable merged with the Latino World Order, but when Santos turned heel, she remained with Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee, and Joaquin Wilde instead of following Escobar in his new endeavor.

Between her intense dislike of Santos and her long and noted history with Andrade, it would make sense for her to return to Legado del Fantasma if this switch-up happens. From there, she can try to bring women's gold to the group while also providing excellent promos to carry stories along.

