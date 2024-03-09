Triple H did Seth Rollins dirty on WWE SmackDown: How did the fans respond?

WWE SmackDown featured a big ending this week, which featured Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins revealed during the segment that he and Rhodes have accepted The Rock's challenge to a Tag Team match against The Bloodline (Rock and Reigns) at WrestleMania XL.

The segment ended with Cody Rhodes slapping The Rock as The American Nightmare could not control himself after The Great One brought up his family and called him a mistake his parents never planned to bring into the world.

One of the most unexpected things to happen on WWE SmackDown during the segment was the reaction from the fans in attendance towards Seth Rollins.

The Visionary was the only one out of the four top stars in the ring whose entrance music was not played on WWE SmackDown, as he followed Rhodes to the ring through the crowd while The American Nightmare's entrance theme played.

WWE probably cut Rollins' entrance as they were running out of time. However, the fans saw it as disrespect to the World Heavyweight Champion and decided to show support for him by singing his theme song themselves.

The Visionary does have a very catchy entrance theme, and many fans like to sing along to it, so wanting to experience such a moment on WWE SmackDown makes sense.

Seth Rollins will return to the ring following WWE SmackDown appearance

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury during his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jinder Mahal on the January 15, 2024, episode of WWE RAW.

The World Heavyweight Champion opted against surgery and decided to rehab his knee instead so that he could recover in time for WrestleMania XL.

The Visionary confirmed that he had been cleared to wrestle earlier this week on RAW.

According to PWInsider, Seth Rollins will be in action at tonight's "Road to WrestleMania" WWE live event in Alexandria, Louisiana. He is also being advertised for the event on WWE's website, but his opponent for the show has not been announced yet.

After he accepted The Rock's WrestleMania XL challenge on WWE SmackDown, it was confirmed that Rollins, alongside Cody Rhodes, would pull double duty at the Show of Shows.

Rollins, who was taken out by 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match winner Drew McIntyre earlier this week, could make his TV in-ring return as soon as this coming Monday on WWE RAW.

