Triple H "should be very proud" of his game-changing WWE idea, Shawn Michaels says (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels believes Triple H changed the wrestling industry when his WWE Performance Center idea became a reality.

In 2013, WWE opened the training facility in Orlando, Florida. The concept was the brainchild of Triple H, who came up with the idea after taking over WWE's developmental system in 2010.

Michaels, Triple H's close friend, oversees up-and-coming NXT Superstars' progress in his role as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Michaels praised The Game for caring so much about the future of the wrestling business:

"It was a great concept 10 years ago when Hunter [Triple H] first came up with it. It's something that he should be very proud of, and it continues to be a feeder system for the main roster. And not just for the main roster, but also the wrestling world in general." [3:28 – 3:43]

Shawn Michaels explains how the Performance Center helps all of wrestling

From Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, the majority of WWE's current main roster stars came through the NXT system.

Shawn Michaels also pointed out that wrestlers in other companies benefited from training at the Performance Center. Adam Cole, for example, was a key member of the NXT roster before leaving WWE for AEW.

"So many important people, whether they be with the WWE or on other brands out there, quite a few of them have been through the NXT system, so I think that speaks a lot about what we've accomplished here," Michaels added. [3:43 – 3:59]

In the same interview, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer discussed Baron Corbin's status after his recent NXT appearances.

NXT: The Great American Bash will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 30, 2023.

