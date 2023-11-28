Triple H to sign former major rival name on WWE RAW publicly tonight? Checking the possibility

Triple H has booked a stacked line-up for WWE RAW this week. The show is set to feature both Randy Orton and CM Punk in addition to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match between defending champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven and Tegan Nox and Natalya.

Another major development that has taken the internet by storm is the presence of Dixie Carter backstage on WWE RAW this week. The former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling President recently posted several pictures with WWE Superstars on her Instagram.

It is possible Dixie Carter could just be visiting her old friends on WWE RAW instead of showing up as Triple H’s next employee. Tonight’s edition of the red brand is taking place live from Nashville, Tennessee, which happens to be the home state of the 59-year-old former wrestling promoter.

Carter is best known for her time as President of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling from 2002 to 2017. She became the promotion’s majority owner after purchasing the majority share from Panda Energy International in 2012.

Carter also had a brief stint as an on-screen character in IMPACT Wrestling. It was during her time that current SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis (then known as Magnus) defeated AJ Styles to become the unified IMPACT Wrestling Champion.

Did Triple H appointed Nick Aldis as SmackDown’s General Manager?

Triple H introduced Nick Aldis to the WWE Universe on the October 13, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Game made Adam Pearce the new GM of Monday Night RAW and replaced him with former fellow World Champion Aldis.

Hunter also introduced Jade Cargill to Nick Aldis several days after she made her televised debut at WWE Fastlane 2023. The former AEW TBS Champion ran into Charlotte Flair, teasing a match between the two in the process.

