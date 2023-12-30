Triple H to sign major AEW star at the start of 2024? Chances of huge swerve happening

Triple H is actively working to shape the company's next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, marking the first PLE of 2024. The King of Kings currently holds the position of Chief Content Officer in the Stamford-based promotion. He has been consistently delivering impressive weekly shows and PLEs since taking on the role.

However, as the year 2024 approaches, the question arises: Is The Cerebral Assassin planning to sign the current AEW World Champion, MJF, at the beginning of 2024?

This piece of speculation stems from previous statements made by Maxwell Jacob Friedman, where he has mentioned the supposed bidding war between WWE and AEW for his signature.

Additionally, MJF's remarks are fueled by a recent statement in which he disclosed that he has not yet re-signed his contract with AEW. Furthermore, the AEW star indicated that his tenure with Tony Khan's company would expire on January 1, 2024 if he doesn't sign an extension.

Expand Tweet

While this opens the door for a potential move to the Stamford-based promotion, the actual likelihood of MJF joining WWE seems highly uncertain. There is also a belief that he might have already re-signed with All Elite Wrestling despite claiming not to have signed yet.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in 2024, and whether Triple H will be able to secure MJF's signature for the company.

Triple H reacts to rumors of Monday Night RAW: WWE Day 1

The next live television show from the company is the RAW Day 1 show, scheduled to take place on January 1, 2024. This will be a special edition of Monday Night RAW.

Recently, reports have circulated stating that a former WWE champion is expected to make his comeback to the company on Day 1. Additionally, it has been reported that the former champion is not currently part of the company's roster.

Responding to these rumors, Triple H himself addressed the speculation by stating that he neither confirms nor denies the circulating rumors. The King of the Kings stated:

"Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWEChampion appearing at #WWERaw Day One… but I will say to stay tuned. New Year’s Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork."

It does appear that The Game is strategically leveraging the anticipation surrounding the reports to generate more hype for the event.

Expand Tweet

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold at WWE Day 1, and whether a former champion will indeed make their return on the show.