Triple H to start a new Bloodline saga after WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

The Bloodline is one of WWE’s most popular factions in the company's history. The stable saw great days under Roman Reigns and witnessed a civil war when Solo Sikoa created his iteration of the group. Now, there is a chance that Chief Content Officer Triple H could start a new saga for the stable following WrestleMania 41.

When Solo Sikoa formed his Bloodline, he was sure not to include any member who had previously served Roman Reigns. This saw him kick out Jimmy Uso and the arrival of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu in WWE. However, the Stamford-based promotion had also signed Lance Anoa’i and Hikuleo last year.

Despite both stars being listed on the internal roster, neither of them made their debut in active programming. According to a report by Fightful Select, Anoa’i was unavailable due to an injury. Moreover, while Hikuelo was fit to compete, WWE didn’t have any creative plans for him.

With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, it isn’t likely that fans will get to see these stars before the PLE. However, Triple H and his creative team could be developing a new storyline where both these wrestlers could be involved with The Bloodline after The Show of Shows.

This could especially involve the current differences between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Did WWE hint at a split in Solo Sikoa's Bloodline?

Last week on SmackDown, the new Bloodline interrupted an in-ring segment when Jimmy Uso was demanding a shot at the US Championship against LA Knight. Sikoa stated that Fatu should be the one to get the title opportunity in Las Vegas. The heel crew attacked LA and Big Jim shortly after, which prompted Braun Strowman to come to their rescue.

This resulted in an impromptu Six-Man Tag Team match where the Monster of All Monsters pinned Tama Tonga for the win. However, the fight wasn’t over for The Samoan Werewolf who landed three mighty Moonsaults on the former Universal Champion. Fatu finished things by charging at Strowman through the barricade before leaving the arena with Tonga.

Notably, both Tonga and Fatu completely forgot about Solo Sikoa, who didn’t join them as they left. Moreover, neither tried to look for Sikoa, who was last seen brawling with LA Knight in the timekeeper’s area.

This could result in the cracks between Solo Sikoa and The Samoan Werewolf widening, especially when the former Ula Fala wielder had vouched for Fatu as the future US Champion just ahead of the match. Thus, the heel crew could see a potential split in the coming days. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the group in the days ahead.

