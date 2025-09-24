Triple H could be subtly hinting at the reunion of a famous WWE faction before the end of 2025

Bayley faced off against Roxanne Perez on the latest episode of WWE RAW and emerged victorious for the first time since returning to the company. She showed up last week and came to the aid of Lyra Valkyria, who was being attacked by Raquel Rodriguez and Perez after a bout.

Ad

The former Hugger was away from the ring for just over a month. During this time, she appeared in several vignettes fighting with her inner demons. The 36-year-old seems to be having difficulty figuring out her true identity. She is perhaps torn between her previous cheerful persona and a darker, more sinister side.

Despite hugging everyone at ringside after returning to the red brand, The Role Model is acting like a heel at times. She seems unsure of how to interact with Valkyria. Given this situation and The Kabuki Warriors' ongoing angle with IYO SKY, it appears that Triple H might be subtly hinting at the reunion of Damage CTRL.

Ad

Trending

Damage CTRL was once a famous faction in WWE. It was led by Bayley until she was betrayed by her stablemates: Asuka, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The stable was officially disbanded on the June 23 episode of RAW, when The Empress of Tomorrow announced that the group was over during a backstage segment with SKY.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

After sending The Judgment Day packing last week, The Role Model defeated Roxanne Perez in a match on this week's WWE RAW. Following this moment, Lyra Valkyria entered the ring to celebrate with Bayley, but the latter pushed her down and yelled at her before finally leaving the ring.

Ad

Ad

The Game could finally book Bayley to turn heel and attack the former WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion in the near future. Since Asuka and Kairi Sane have already embraced their dark sides, the creative team could have The Kabuki Warriors reunite with the former Hugger after she potentially adopts her sinister side. Their alliance could lead to the reunion of Damage CTRL.

If this happens, it could make the trio look more dangerous and strengthen their position on the roster, providing them with some much-needed momentum. The villainous faction achieved significant success when it was active, and the trio could replicate that success if it reunites.

Ad

That said, this angle is speculative, and it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the three superstars.

Bayley to set her sights on the Women's World Championship after WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

If the abovementioned scenario plays out, Bayley might look to become a champion again. After losing her shot at Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship, The Role Model could set her sights on the Women's World Title.

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY last week at Wrestlepalooza to capture the vacant Women's World Championship for the first time in her career. She is now scheduled to take on the WWE Women’s Champion at Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11.

Bayley might challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the gold after her match at the upcoming premium live event in Australia. La Primera is quickly rising through the ranks in WWE, and working with The Role Model could benefit her. Moreover, the former Hugger could have her first big feud as a heel against Vaquer for the world title.

This angle is also speculative, and fans will have to wait and see how the creative team books Vaquer after her title win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!