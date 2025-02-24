Triple H to take 2 major stars off WWE television for a few weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Triple H and WWE Creative are preparing for the upcoming Premium Live Event, the Elimination Chamber, which will determine the superstars who will challenge the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, respectively.

As the Road to WrestleMania continues, the other two World Championship Matches have been confirmed. The Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, will face the reigning Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, while the Men's Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Yeet Master and The Ring General continue their feud, which began several months ago and is far from over. The two collided at Saturday Night's Main Event in late January, where Gunther successfully defended his title, while Jey Uso will now attempt to dethrone him and become World Champion for the first time in his career.

The feud between the two RAW stars has become quite intense over the past few weeks, leading to Jey Uso picking Gunther as his opponent at 'Mania. However, things could go out of control, and the rivalry could reach its peak soon if Jey and The Ring General continue to show up every week on RAW.

Thus, Triple H could remove both superstars from RAW for a few weeks and shift the fans' attention to the other storylines in the Men's and Women's Division.

The WWE boss could then bring them back by mid-March, giving them about a month to reignite their feud and build it up ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The Rock praises WWE boss Triple H; says he 'talks with him often'

After nearly six weeks away, The Final Boss returned to WWE and appeared on SmackDown, where he had a segment with the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, announcing that he will be in Toronto, Canada, for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next weekend.

After SmackDown went off the air, The Rock spoke with the media and praised WWE boss Triple H, discussing their relationship backstage.

"Nick Khan and Triple H, as well. With those two guys in particular…wrestling is an interesting business to be in because, while it’s a big business, I also feel like you’ve got to love it. If you’re these C Suite Executives, you have to love the business. That’s what Triple H… [he] loves this business. I’ve known him for a long time. We’ve done a lot of fun stuff together, a lot of crazy stuff. He’s doing a great job. I talk with him often. We’re very close. What I like about Triple H is that he’ll present me with something, I’ll like it, then we’ll chop it up, we’ll talk about it, and I’ll present him something else," The Rock said. [h/t WrestlingNews.co]

It is still unclear whether The Final Boss will work WrestleMania 41, and the Elimination Chamber PLE will shed more light on what is next for him as the Road to 'Mania continues.

