Triple H to turn 5-time WWE champion heel after over a year in a heartbreaking moment? Exploring potential direction

Sami Zayn's popularity among WWE fans skyrocketed when he joined The Bloodline as the "Honorary Uce" in the summer of 2022.

The Underdog from the Underground became one of the top babyfaces in the Stamford-based company when The Bloodline turned against him after he tried to protect his best friend, Kevin Owens, from a post-match beatdown at the 2023 Royal Rumble from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his group.

The angle led to Zayn getting a title match against The Tribal Chief at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last year in his native country of Canada. However, he failed to capture the title.

Zayn joined forces with Owens on the Road to WrestleMania 39 and battled The Usos in the main event of the Night One of The Show of Shows, where the two best friends dethroned Jimmy and Jey Uso as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Zayn and Owens dropped the titles to The Judgment Day in a Steel City Street Fight at the Payback Premium Live Event last September.

A month after that, Owens was traded to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso, and things slowly started going downhill for Zayn.

The former Intercontinental Champion was a part of the winning team in the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series last November, but he has not been doing great on his own.

Zayn has been on a losing streak recently, with his most recent loss coming against Randy Orton in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown last night.

Earlier this week on RAW, The Underdog from the Underground stated that he was no longer an underdog but rather a contender.

Zayn failed to earn an opportunity to fight for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, and now it is unclear what the future holds for him.

There is a possibility that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H decides to turn him heel to freshen things up for him, which could lead to something interesting for Sami at WrestleMania.

Perhaps the former NXT Champion may have to go back to his dark side to prove that he is now a contender. Sami has already shown in the past how good he can be as a heel.

Sami Zayn's possible role at WWE WrestleMania 40

Sami Zayn has been one of the workhorses of WWE over the last year, so the Stamford-based company probably will find a spot for him on the WrestleMania 40 match card.

WWE teased a feud between Zayn and Drew McIntyre a few weeks ago on RAW. The Scottish Warrior defeated AJ Styles on SmackDown last night to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The Stamford-based promotion could have McIntyre win at the Elimination Chamber to set up a bout between him and Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows, but WWE could add a twist in the storyline and insert Zayn in the feud to make it a Triple Threat Match.

Another possible scenario could be Zayn going after Gunther in pursuit of a fourth Intercontinental Championship win.

After losing to Randy Orton on SmackDown last night, the three-time Intercontinental Champion stated:

"Not much to say, man. No shame in losing to Randy Orton but its a tough one."

Based on how disappointed Zayn looked in his post-match interview on SmackDown, he will be desperate to find a spot for himself at WrestleMania 40.

