Triple H unlikely to renew top SmackDown Superstar's contract? WWE CCO may have allegedly spilled the beans

Since becoming the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H has significantly transformed the landscape of the promotion. However, the realm of sports entertainment is filled with controversies. The latest uproar is on The Game's views regarding LA Knight.

Recent comments made by WWE legend Kevin Nash on his Kliq This podcast have sparked controversy in the wrestling world. The claims have amassed widespread speculation that The Cerebral Assassin may not renew The Megastar's contract.

Kevin Nash contacted his former stablemate regarding LA Knight's contract with WWE amid the continuing feud between the two. On his podcast, Nash discussed the details of a private discussion he had with Triple H, in which The Game voiced dissatisfaction with LA Knight. Here's what Nash said:

"I call Triple H. 'Paul, what's the deal?' Early, it said negotiations were going great and then it seemed like there was a hitch. Paul told me, 'I don't understand. This kid...' 'Kid? This guy is my age. Are you more worried about the fact that his fan appeal will recede faster than his hairline?' Unless you're just a knob gobbler, there is no way you would pick those sunglasses as something to wear. Paul said, 'We're so far apart that the only way I'll sign this guy is as a nostalgia act.' 'Like me, a legends deal?' 'Yeah, he's doing their sh*t. I can't give him the same pay as guys going out there doing original sh*t.'" [H/T Fightful]

The flames of Nash and Knight's ongoing feud were rekindled when The Megastar took a shot at the Hall of Famer on a recent episode of SmackDown. However, it is important to acknowledge that Nash's podcast is frequently sarcastic. The primary motivation behind his remarks appears to be generating interest.

It's uncertain whether Nash's opinion on Knight was authentic, but at one point, there were indications that Nash's comments were used to generate interest in LA Knight, and their 'feud' could be used for a significant storyline in the future.

It's unclear if or when the two will end their differences. The most significant question is LA Knight's future with WWE in light of Triple H's remarks. Let's wait and see if the WWE CCO really is not interested in the LA Knight hype train or if the remarks were meant to spark excitement, just like Kevin Nash's comments.

LA Knight revealed what led to Triple H getting behind him

LA Knight's performance failed to make a significant impression on the WWE executives until his chants disrupted Triple H's press conference in Saudi Arabia.

The creatives believed that the momentum would fizzle out after a few weeks. They weren't prepared to put their trust in the 20-year veteran, but during the press conference held for the Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia, The Game realized the overwhelming support that fans have been displaying for LA Knight. The Game was not allowed to speak for some time, as the surrounding area became filled with chants in support of Knight.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, LA Knight revealed the precise time the WWE CCO was forced to start taking him seriously.

“I don’t think he had a choice after a while,” LA Knight said. “After Saudi Arabia, they’re chanting it right in his face. And then in England, a lot of the questions are about me, and I almost saw his face. He was probably like, more questions about this guy, this is getting out of control." [H/T Daily Mail]

What are your thoughts on Triple H's latest comments about LA Knight? Do you believe Knight's contract will not be renewed by The Game? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.