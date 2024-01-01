Triple H to write an 8-time champion off TV? Exploring swerve on WWE RAW Day 1 edition tonight 

Triple H has given the WWE Universe some of the most shocking and surprising moments in 2023. Fans recently witnessed the magnificent returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton, the tension between Nick Aldis and Roman Reigns, the rise of Solo Sikoa, and many more.

One comeback that was rather shocking to fans was Nia Jax's arrival. No one expected her to return to the squared circle in 2023. However, she didn’t just come back for a one-off event or appearance, but immediately put the entire locker room on notice. The superstar she is currently feuding with is Becky Lynch.

The Man and The Irresistible Force will battle at Day 1, and this rivalry has been five years in the making. It’s possible that the Triple H-led creative team will not end the story at WWE Day 1 but extend it to Royal Rumble by writing off Becky Lynch from TV for a while.

It’s possible that WWE will capitalize on Lynch’s segment where she accused Jax of constantly injuring others, and end the match with The Man being injured. Considering this rivalry dates back to 2018 when Jax broke Lynch’s nose, the match on Day 1 could end with another punch that could hurt the babyface in kayfabe.

Finally, the rivalry could end at Royal Rumble 2024, where Lynch makes her return during the multi-woman match. She might eliminate Nia Jax, and take her revenge. The former champion could even win the bout to earn herself a title opportunity.

While it could be quite the way to end Becky Lynch and Nia Jax’s story, WWE fans have to wait and watch to see if Triple H has any other tricks up his sleeve.

Triple H has a message about Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Fans know Becky Lynch and Nia Jax will bring their 100 percent to the ring on Monday. However, when it’s personal, the contest isn’t just filled with action, but fueled with emotion.

Triple H recently acknowledged the intensity of the much-awaited match on social media.

You can view his post below:

Expand Tweet

Regardless of who takes away the victory, it seems the rivalry will not end on Day 1.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.