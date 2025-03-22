Triple H and WWE may have ruined an entire division on SmackDown this week

Since taking over WWE's creative department, Triple H has masterfully reshaped the landscape of RAW and SmackDown. From pushing deserving talents into the spotlight to introducing new titles, The Game has done a great job. However, even the most astute leaders are not immune to missteps and the same goes with the CCO.

There have also been times when the Triple H-led creative team made several blunders because of which it received significant criticism from fans. It looks like one such alarming situation is currently surrounding the blue brand, causing widespread concern among the WWE Universe.

After what happened this week, it is safe to say that WWE may have ruined the men's tag team division on SmackDown.

Multiple tag teams are in the mix at the same time

The tag team division on the Friday night show has become overcrowded and that is not the problem. The real issue lies in Triple H not being able to navigate the feuds in a proper direction. The reigning WWE Tag Team Champions Street Profits, DIY, Pretty Deadly, Motor City Machine Guns, and Legado Del Fantasma all have been battling each other for months.

However, every other match appears to end in a disqualification due to other teams interfering. Several groups getting involved in the mix have made it difficult for the WWE Universe to understand who's at the top and who's not. Too many teams have led to over-saturation, making it difficult for fans to invest in a particular team's journey and storyline.

Inconsistent character development made things ambiguous for fans

One of the biggest problems surrounding SmackDown's tag team division is the inconsistent character development of the teams. At one point the Street Profits looked like vicious heels, when they returned at Royal Rumble earlier this year, while on other occasions they have been made to look like babyfaces (this week on SmackDown). When it comes to DIY, they went from being fearless to being almost cowards.

Meanwhile, Motor City Machine Guns and Pretty Deadly's characters remained fairly stagnant for months. And this has only made things harder for the fans as they were unable to rally behind any of the teams for long. Despite investing months in building up the tag teams on the blue brand, none of them getting over with fans is indeed a big concern.

Lack of meaningful storyline progression in the WWE tag team division

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that things have become quite stagnant in the men's tag team division. WWE has been showcasing very similar matches, brawls, and backstage segments week after week. While Legado Del Fantasma has been complaining and claiming its credibility every week, DIY has been constantly in an attempt to persuade Pretty Deadly backstage.

The same things have been going on for a while and it has been slowly killing the potential each team has. There is no doubt that the division requires a fresh direction, something that could raise eyebrows and get the fans invested again. The lack of storyline progression has started to erode all the excitement and interest that it had garnered in recent months.

