Two-time WWE Champion to make SmackDown return for Paul Heyman this week? Analyzing impact on The Bloodline

Fans can expect a major video package for Paul Heyman on SmackDown this week. The Wiseman has been announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. He will receive the honor on April 5 in Philadelphia, the home of WrestleMania XL.

The supposed tribute to Paul Heyman may not be the only surprise Triple H could pull off on the blue brand this week. It is possible one of The Wiseman's former associates and a two-time WWE Champion could show up unannounced to pay tribute to the mastermind behind Extreme Championship Wrestling.

CM Punk might show up on SmackDown this week to share his thoughts on his former manager's upcoming Hall of Fame induction. Assuming that happens, we may also get a confrontation of sorts between The Bloodline and the two-time WWE Champion.

Punk was extremely vocal about The Rock's actions at the WrestleMania XL press event. The Straight Edge Superstar said he would've punched The People's Champion in the face had he been in Cody Rhodes' place.

Cody Rhodes could pay tribute to Paul Heyman on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman's relationship goes way back. The American Nightmare spoke fondly of The Wiseman's ties to Dusty Rhodes during their promo segment on the February 6, 2023, episode of RAW.

Rhodes could preface his confrontation with The Bloodline with a tribute to the former head writer of SmackDown this week. The two-time Royal Rumble winner is set to be on the show this week alongside Seth Rollins.

Fans can expect the two men to accept The Rock's challenge for a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. Also set for the blue brand is a singles match between Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley. United States Champion Logan Paul will also attend the show.

Are you excited for this week's SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Is Paul Heyman the greatest pro wrestling manager of all time? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion