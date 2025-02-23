Two WWE stars to split up after failing to win championships on upcoming episode of RAW? Potential booking analyzed

WWE has been giving two top superstars a title push for quite some time. The duo are scheduled for a title match on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, there is a chance that if they lose, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez may split and walk their separate ways.

The Judgment Day duo has been targeting the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair for several weeks now. They also scored a victory over the champs with the help of a timely distraction from Dominik Mysterio. However, while they have a great chance ahead of them, they will also be under a lot of pressure to win.

Notably, The Judgment Day is currently facing several internal problems within the group. The heel faction is trying to get its hands back on championship gold but has been unable to achieve much success. With Finn Balor growing cynical every week, there’s a possibility that he could lash out at Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez if they lose.

This could lead to Rodriguez and Morgan splitting, but not necessarily developing resentment between them. Instead of continuing in the tag team division, the two superstars could focus on a singles career instead. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Liv Morgan has two chances of becoming a WWE champion

Liv Morgan’s character seemed to have taken a backseat following her Women’s World Championship loss to Rhea Ripley. The Miracle Kid has yet to invoke her rematch clause and Mami is already facing other opponents like Nia Jax and IYO SKY. However, while she may not be in the world title picture, she can still go for the tag titles.

Naomi and Bianca Belair are desperate to find out the real attacker who took out Jade Cargill in the parking lot several weeks ago on SmackDown. Cargill could return this week on RAW and reveal who attacked her. Several signs indicate that The Glow could be the one who ambushed The Storm. Thus, Morgan and Rodriguez could leverage the bedlam caused by this revelation to become the new women’s tag champs.

Additionally, Liv Morgan has also qualified for the Elimination Chamber. If the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion secures a win, she could go on and challenge The Eradicator at WrestleMania 41.

This would resume her revenge tour storyline with Rhea Ripley with the Women’s World Championship on the line again. It would be interesting to see what WWE does in the future with Morgan’s character.

