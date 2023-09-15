UFC's Dana White and WWE not on the same page? Comments after TKO formation analyzed

Although Dana White oversees the UFC, he has occasionally gotten involved with WWE in the past. With the recent merger between both companies, it's expected that this will happen more often. However, there are times when their ideas don't always match.

Lawrence Epstein, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, had an interview with ESPN after the MMA company and World Wrestling Entertainment officially merged. He said they planned for every UFC fan to become a WWE fan and vice versa. However, Dana disagreed with the statement.

Dana White stated during the most recent press conference of Dana White's Contender Series that there was no crossover between the fans of each promotion. He also believed there wouldn't be a day that a UFC fan would turn into a WWE fan and vice versa. Although White has disagreeing opinions, it does not mean he is not on the same page with the Stamford-based promotion.

"Lawrence, I love you, one of the dumbest statements of all time. I don’t know why he said that. I don’t even know what to say to that. No, there’s no – there’s some crossover... I don’t think there’s ever gonna be a day where we turn every UFC fan into a WWE fan or every WWE fan into a UFC fan."

Endeavor, the company that owns the UFC, bought WWE earlier this year. In April, it was announced that the Stamford-based company and MMA promotion would merge into one company. On September 12, 2023, the merger was finalized and introduced as TKO Group Holdings.

What is Dana White's relationship with Vince McMahon?

Dana was in attendance for WWE WrestleMania 34.

Due to the creation of TKO, White may be working together with Vince McMahon more often than before. Fortunately, both men seem to have a good relationship with each other.

Dana has previously stated that he has all the respect for McMahon. White praised Vince's accomplishments in the business and the work the 78-year-old delivers despite his age. The 54-year-old even praised the fact that despite retiring and "buying a boat," Vince still remains involved in the business.

What is Dana White's position in the UFC after the merger?

Dana White's position in the Ultimate Fighting Championship was previously the company's President, but he has now become the CEO after the merger. He does not, however, have a position in TKO.

It will be interesting to see if Dana's outlook on both promotions will change as the merger progresses.