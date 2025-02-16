Uncle Howdy to return as a heel and cost top WWE Superstar the Elimination Chamber match? Possibility analyzed

It has been a while since The Wyatt Sicks appeared on WWE television. The faction was feuding with The Final Testament on RAW before being moved to SmackDown during the Stamford-based promotion's first-ever transfer window last month.

However, The Wyatt Sicks may soon be back as WWE is teasing that the group might go after Alexa Bliss. It is possible that Uncle Howdy may show up during the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match next month and cost The Goddess an opportunity to compete for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

During Alexa Bliss' Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the post-Royal Rumble episode of SmackDown, a Wyatt Sicks graphic popped up. It was followed by another graphic during the five-time Women's Champion's backstage segment with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae on the latest episode of the blue brand.

Bliss was a major part of the storyline revolving around "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt between 2020 and 2021. The late WWE Superstar attacked her during his feud with Braun Strowman and later lured her into abandoning The Monster Among Men for him.

A similar angle could be booked at Elimination Chamber, where Uncle Howdy could take out the 33-year-old star. It could then lead to her taking charge of The Wyatt Sicks.

Alexa Bliss joining the faction as the sixth member would make a lot of sense due to her history with Bray Wyatt, and it would also be a great tribute to the former three-time World Champion.

Alexa Bliss has paid multiple tributes to Bray Wyatt since her return to WWE

Alexa Bliss had been on maternal leave from WWE for two years until late last month. She made a surprise return during the Women's Royal Rumble match and got one of the loudest pops of the night.

During her entrance, she paid tribute to her late friend Bray Wyatt as she sported a black jacket that read "Friends 4 Ever" with the main focus on the word "Fiend."

On the episode of SmackDown after Royal Rumble, The Five Feet of Fury had an Elimination Chamber qualifying match with Candice LeRae. She paid another tribute to Wyatt by winning the match using a move inspired by Sister Abigail, the signature move of the former WWE Champion.

Bliss' actions along with the hints the Uncle Howdy-led group has dropped over the past two weeks are major indications that the two sides will work together in the near future.

