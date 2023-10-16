Undefeated WWE Superstar to end Dominik Mysterio's title reign? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio regained possession of the NXT North American Championship after Trick Williams' prior victory over him at No Mercy.

While the champion has successfully reclaimed his title, his reign could be in jeopardy if Gable Steveson steps up to ignite a feud with Dirty Dom. Steveson presently has an unbeaten record, having achieved a consecutive series of victories in six matches. Additionally, he has a tie against Baron Corbin, wherein both competitors were subjected to a count-out.

Steveson, an Olympic Gold Medalist in freestyle wrestling, competed in his debut match at the NXT Great American Bash against Baron Corbin. The two wrestlers clashed outside the ring before the contest concluded in a double countout.

Gable Steveson could now decide to go after Dominik Mysterio since Dom is one of the hottest commodities in WWE. Securing victory over The Judgement Day in the championship contest could perhaps serve as a significant milestone in Steveson's professional wrestling career.

Dominik Mysterio has emerged as a prominent heel not only inside WWE but in professional wrestling as a whole. The kind of attention he is presently garnering is unparalleled in recent times.

If a feud between Gable Steveson and Dominik is ignited, it could be the first time The Judgment Day's collective efforts are undermined, as Gable has a strong Olympic background. We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Dirty Dom, but facing Steveson in a one-on-one match will be difficult.

Dominik Mysterio discloses the advice his Judgment Day members gave him

Mysterio has established himself as a prominent figure in WWE; he is one of the most widely recognized figures, albeit primarily eliciting negative reactions from the fans.

During his appearance on the recent episode of Up NXT on Snapchat, Dominik Mysterio disclosed several pieces of advice imparted to him by his Judgment Day stablemates.

"I've gotten a lot of good advice from all the members in Judgment Day. Mami's always in my ear, whispering sweet nothings that I will never, ever tell anybody. Finn is, you know, by far the most experienced of us. He's conquered the world. So anything he says is great advice," said Dom.

The current NXT North American Champion continued:

"Damian Priest, you know, came to NXT, he took over. He has so much experience, and he's become one of my brothers. Whatever he says to me, I take it to heart and just run with it because, like I said, Judgment Day literally is a family. It's honestly pretty crazy. People see us on TV, but you don't understand how much of a family we really are." [H/T BodySlam.net]

