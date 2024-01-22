Unexpected babyface turn; Surprise winner - 3 possible finishes for Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is a highly anticipated event for fans, especially as Seth Rollins will kick off the red brand by addressing his future as heavyweight champion.

Besides this, the show will also feature a showdown between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. This match is the result of the rising heat between the two stars, particularly since RAW Day 1, where Priest's MITB cash-in attempt ended with the Scottish Warrior losing to The Visionary in a title bout.

So with both gigantic stars coming against each other in the squared circle tonight, let's discuss three endings that fans might witness in the upcoming episode of the red brand.

#3. The Judgment Day aids Damian Priest on RAW

One of the potential, and most likely, endings fans might witness could be the villainous faction aiding Damian Priest against the Scottish Warrior. This scenario might unfold with McIntyre only a hair's breath away from clinching victory.

The Judgment Day members could surface and aid the Money in the Bank holder. This leads to Priest securing a major victory which will give him huge momentum ahead of his potential MITB cash-in.

#2. Drew McIntyre might score a dominant victory

Another potential ending to Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest could see the former WWE Champion emerging a dominant victor. The Scotsman has already declared himself for this year's traditional men's Royal Rumble Match. However, he lacks momentum due to his loss to Seth Rollins in a world title match on RAW Day 1.

A dominant victory against The Judgment Day member can go a long way in restoring McIntyre's momentum in the lead-up to the over-the-top-rope battle royal bout.

#1. The Judgment Day might unintentionally aid Drew McIntyre and cost Damian Priest

As we are on the Road to Wrestlemania 40, there is a high likelihood of unexpected turns in current storylines. This could possibly lead to the RAW faction unintentionally helping Drew to a win in this scheduled match.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see The Judgment Day members arrive with every intention of aiding Damian. However, their actions might backfire and help McIntyre instead, resulting in his victory.

In the past, there have been multiple rifts between Senor Money in the Bank and members of the villainous faction. If this probable scenario comes to pass, it would surely fuel the probability of Damian leaving the faction in the near future.

