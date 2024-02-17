Unexpected Bloodline member to turn on Roman Reigns following SmackDown? Exploring the blatant rupture in the faction

Roman Reigns and The Rock appeared together for the first time as a united front on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief addressed the WWE Universe, expressing their disappointment at what could have been the greatest main event in WrestleMania history being disrupted by demands for Cody Rhodes to conclude his story.

When The Rock came to the ring, he referred to Roman Reigns and himself as the most “dominant duo” in WWE. This remark might not sit well with the other Bloodline members, especially considering their significant contribution to the faction's success.

It appears that Jimmy Uso may have shown a sign of dissatisfaction with The Rock’s words. He stands in the background with the trademark “heel” expression, just a while away from another betrayal erupting in The Bloodline.

Furthermore, despite The Rock's remarks, Roman Reigns didn’t do anything to make Uso and Sikoa more emphasized. This could leave a sour spot, especially after sharing a hug with Roman Reigns backstage when The Tribal Chief arrived at the arena.

Recently, Jimmy Uso has shown significant loyalty towards The Tribal Chief, and has done everything in his power to earn the trust of The Bloodline after betraying Reigns at Night of Champions 2023. If Reigns and The Rock don’t reward his loyalty and contributions, Jimmy Uso can snap again and betray the faction all over again!

Roman Reigns introduced the newest member of The Bloodline

For a while, The Bloodline has been Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa along with Special Counsel Paul Heyman. Superstars such as Naomi and Nia Jax, who are a part of the Samoan wrestling dynasty, have returned to WWE, but neither of them were added to the faction.

Speculations even suggested that Jey Uso would come back to the faction or that another pro wrestler, such as Lance Fatu or Jacob Fatu, would sign with WWE and join the group. Well, The Tribal Chief announced the newest member of The Bloodline on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Rock has officially become a member of the faction, and there’s a chance he will co-lead the faction with Reigns rather than following his orders.

