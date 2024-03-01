Unexpected RAW star to make surprise appearance on SmackDown and confront Cody Rhodes? Analyzing the likelihood

Cody Rhodes has confirmed his appearance for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Fans can expect a showdown between the American Nightmare and The Bloodline this week on the blue brand.

Could an unexpected RAW star also show up to confront Cody on the show this week? The person is none other than CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar last appeared on the December 8, 2023, episode of the blue brand.

The chances of CM Punk appearing on SmackDown unannounced this week are slim to none. The Voice of the Voiceless was last seen on live television on the RAW following the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. Drew McIntyre would attack and write him off television due to his triceps injury.

It is worth mentioning that Punk and Cody Rhodes had crossed paths during their last appearance together on SmackDown. The American Nightmare had welcomed the Straight Edge Superstar to WWE just days after his return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

What is Cody Rhodes’ schedule for SmackDown in March?

Cody Rhodes will be on several SmackDown shows on the road to WrestleMania XL. The two-time Royal Rumble winner recently shared his WWE schedule for March with fans on social media.

According to the post, Cody will be on three shows of the blue brand this month.

The American Nightmare shared this on X.

Cody is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. The rematch comes a year after the Tribal Chief infamously defeated the American Nightmare to retain the same title at WrestleMania 39.

Roman will join The Rock this Friday on SmackDown. It remains to be seen what The Bloodline has in store for Cody and World Heavyweight Championship Seth Rollins.

