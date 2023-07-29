Unexpected SmackDown star could get involved in Jey Uso's match at SummerSlam? Analyzing the possibility!

Jey Uso’s match at SummerSlam 2023 may not turn out to be in his favor after all. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion got into a physical confrontation with a fellow star this week on SmackDown.

The star whom Jey took out on SmackDown this week is none other than Grayson Waller. The arrogant Aussie might bear grudge toward his attacker, causing him to potentially interfere in Jey Uso’s match at SummerSlam.

Waller has been rubbing babyfaces the wrong way ever since he made his SmackDown debut. The former NXT star even tried to pick on Edge, of all people, only for the WWE Hall of Famer to defeat him several weeks ago in Madison Square Garden.

He also lost the United States Championship Invitational to Santos Escobar in a match that also involved AJ Styles and Butch on the July 14, 2023, episode of the blue brand. His next televised match will take place against Jey Uso tonight on SmackDown.

The match was booked by Adam Pearce on the request of Main Event Jey himself. The one-half of The Usos is feeling extremely confident heading into his Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns next Saturday at SummerSlam.

Possible ending to Jey Uso’s match at SummerSlam revealed

Jey Uso has been on a roll ever since he pinned Roman Reigns in more than 1,000 days at Money in the Bank on July 1. He told the Tribal Chief that he got his number tonight on SmackDown.

The outcome of the match, however, may not be what fans think. According to Dave Meltzer, Jey could lose to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam so that WWE can set up a brother versus brother match between him and Solo Sikoa in the near future.

It remains to be seen if this is the route WWE will take for the big match next Saturday.

