Unexpected star to make WWE return after 440+ days and compete in his first ever Royal Rumble match? Exploring the likelihood

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is a little more than a week away, with high-profile matches and names on the match card set to take place. The 37th edition of the event will take place on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Two classic Royal Rumble matches will take place for the men’s and women’s divisions, with 30 competitors aiming to win the contest and get a chance to challenge a title holder of their choosing at WrestleMania 40.

The Royal Rumble match is not specifically set for the stars and talents. It also includes a number of non-WWE and non-wrestling names over the years. A few, including Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, and Drew Carey, graced a WWE ring as surprise entrants in highly competitive and tedious bouts.

A couple of titles, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the United States Championship, are set to be defended at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns’ actions on SmackDown a few weeks ago got him in trouble with the brand’s General Manager, Nick Aldis, who retaliated by stating The Tribal Chief would defend his title against three competitors, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Kevin Owens and Logan Paul’s rivalry dates back to WrestleMania 37, where the two came face-to-face for the first time in a WWE ring, and the latter was met with an unexpected Stunner. The social media megastar turned things around in his wrestling career within a span of two years. The Maverick's 2024 Royal Rumble opponent, Kevin Owens, has been in quite a battle of dealing with a broken hand but continues to fight and vows to take his vengeance against Paul at the upcoming PLE.

Logan's real-life brother, Jake Paul, could also make an appearance at the show not only to take him out but also as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Problem Child has been vocal about a potential career in WWE.

Logan Paul was a special guest on the latest edition of The Kevin Owens Show on SmackDown. The two men were involved in a heated war of words before coming to blows.

Logan Paul created a viral moment at last year's Men's Royal Rumble Match

2023 proved to be a vital trajectory in Logan Paul's WWE career. He returned to compete in the 30-man battle royal from an injury he suffered at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event a couple of months prior.

His agility and athleticism in the ring matched with the high-flying WWE Superstar Ricochet. The two men would eventually commence a feud that culminated in a hefty match at SummerSlam last year.

During the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, the two men sprung themselves on the top ropes opposite each other in a hellish mid-air collision. This would go on to be one of the most talked about highlights of the premium live event.

The lineup for the men's and women's divisions for the iconic match this year includes some names like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and more announcing their spot in the contest.

