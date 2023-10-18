Unexpected star to win first WWE championship at Crown Jewel 2023? Insight into the possibility

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is one of the most anticipated PLEs. The Stamford-based promotion is expected to book a star-studded card for the event that is set to take place in Saudi Arabia. While the show already has interesting storylines, the creative team might book a controversial star to win his first championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

The superstar in question is Logan Paul. After registering a victory in boxing against Dillon Danis, he has spoken about his ambitions of winning the United States Championship. He also called out Rey Mysterio, who promptly accepted his challenge. Hence, the WWE Universe will see Paul confront Mysterio on SmackDown this Friday.

While a match between the two isn't official, given how the story is developing, that is what we might see. WWE could book Logan Paul to win his first championship. After all, he is one of the most talked about superstars currently. Also, given his contributions to WWE, the promotion would want to reward him.

There is a huge possibility of Logan Paul beating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. If this happens, WWE could book an interesting feud leading up to Survivor Series. Given Mysterio has the LWO for support, it will be interesting to see if Paul brings someone.

A look at confirmed matches for Crown Jewel 2023

While Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul is yet to be booked officially, WWE has officially booked two matches for Crown Jewel 2023. At the PLE in Saudi Arabia, fans will witness Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

After his victory against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023, McIntyre walked up to Rollins and challenged him for his title. While The Scotsman could have had his match anytime before Crown Jewel 2023, he chose to face Rollins in Saudi because he wanted the World Heavyweight Champion to be at his best.

Apart from the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, WWE has also announced a Fatal Five-Way match for the WWE Women's World Championship. Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez.

For months now, Ripley has held on to her title. However, when she faces five equally talented women, it will be interesting to see if she walks out of the event as champion.