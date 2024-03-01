Unexpected WrestleMania 40 announcement? Huge brawl - 3 bold predictions for The Rock and Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and The Rock are both scheduled for the upcoming episodes of WWE SmackDown. This not only includes tonight's show but also the two subsequent editions of the blue brand, which will undoubtedly generate more excitement among fans on the road to WrestleMania 40.

For those unaware, the American Nightmare is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The addition of the People's Champion in this rivalry happened when the Hollywood star aligned with Reigns and slapped the challenger during the WrestleMania Kickoff press event.

With the subsequent appearances of both stars on the same show, let's discuss three bold predictions for Rock & Rhodes upon their SmackDown presence.

#3. The Rock might put a special condition in front of Cody Rhodes

One of the bold predictions that could happen in the upcoming weeks between Cody and Rock could see the People's Champion putting a special condition in front of Cody Rhodes. The Rock might put this condition in response to the American Nightmare's challenge laid down him for a singles showdown at Elimination Chamber 2024.

The Hollywood star may accept Cody's challenge but with the condition of the match to take place on the Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

The rationale behind this condition is to put Rhodes in danger in his match against the Tribal Chief by competing with Rock on Night 1 of Mania, as he wouldn't be at 100% against Roman on Night 2.

#2. A heated brawl might take place between team Cody and Bloodline

On the road to WrestleMania 40, fans might also witness a heated altercation between the team of Cody Rhodes and the Bloodline which might result in a massive brawl on SmackDown. The potential scenario that fans might witness could see Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes join hands to take on the Samoan faction on one of the upcoming episodes of SmackDown.

The reason behind the former Right Hand Man deciding to join the Visionary and the American Nightmare is due to the recent actions of Jimmy Uso where he cost his Samoan brother an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther on RAW.

#1. Cody Rhodes' double duty might be announced for WrestleMania 40

Since the major development at the WrestleMania kickoff event, many fans believe that a surprise tag team match might take place at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All where Cody and Rollins team up against Rock and Reigns.

So on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown, fans might witness this unexpected announcement with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins joining hands against the Tribal Chief and the People's Champion at Night 1 of Mania 40.

However, it is important to note that this prediction might only have the scope to come true if the above scenario of the Rock vs Rhodes singles match at the Shows of the Shows didn't come to fruition.

