Unexpected WWE stars to pay John Cena a visit on SmackDown? What we know so far

Since WWE announced John Cena's return on SmackDown, fans have been waiting with anticipation to see him. His last appearance was at Money in the Bank, where Grayson Waller confronted him. This time, wrestling fans will be interested in knowing who will feud with Cena.

While many probable superstars could create trouble for Cena on the blue brand, there is a chance the leader of Cenation will be paid a visit by WWE Superstars from RAW: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Next week, WWE will be traveling to India for the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad. At the event, John Cena will team up with Seth Rolins to face Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

However, considering how strong Cena and Rollins are, Kaiser and Vinci will leave no chance of gaining an advantage over them.

Thus, it won't be a surprise to see the duo appear on SmackDown and attack the 46-year-old. This scenario also fits the angle of WWE Superstars appearing on different brands.

While main roster stars have appeared on NXT, the likes of Miz and LA Knight have been appearing on both RAW and SmackDown.

Ludwig Kaiser recently spoke about facing John Cena

At Superstar Spectacle, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will do their best to get a victory against John Cena. After all, the match against the leader of Cenation will probably be one of the biggest in their entire career. While the duo will show heat as heels, Kaiser regarded this upcoming match as special.

During a recent interview, Ludwig Kaiser had many great things to say about John Cena. He regarded the upcoming moment as a unique opportunity. The German also praised Seth Rollins, who will be teaming up with Cena.

“Obviously, I mean John Cena is one of the absolute all-time greats. It is so very special to me to, you know, to get the opportunity to step on the battle against him. Not to forget Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion, it is such a perfect match and a very special opportunity for myself."

The Imperium member further added:

"Obviously, where I am right now in my career, it couldn’t be better. I am very much the best I have ever been, I have been proving that every time I get on the mat, I get an opportunity to do that. I am very happy about the next opportunity and to step on the mat with one of the absolute greatest of all time.”

Despite being a heel, it is good to see Ludwig Kaiser hold John Cena in such high regard. Over the years, Kaiser, along with Vinci and Gunther, has established himself as a top heel in WWE. It will be interesting to see what Imperium accomplishes at Superstar Spectacle.