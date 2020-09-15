Unpopular Opinion: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks shouldn't happen inside WWE's Hell in a Cell

Ever since the Hell in a Cell match made its debut back in 1997, numerous WWE Superstars have competed inside the Cell including the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane. It was spun off to its very own WWE pay-per-view back in 2009, which saw three Hell in a Cell matches taking place.

As the WWE Divas division was rebranded as the WWE Women's division back in 2016, female talent finally got to compete inside the Cell. Bayley versus Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship is now rumored to take place inside the Cell on Sunday, October 25th.

WWE shouldn't consider putting Bayley and Sasha Banks inside the Cell

The idea of Bayley and Banks competing inside the Cell is a terrible idea for several reasons. Although Banks has competed in two Hell in a Cell matches, in 2016 against Charlotte Flair and in 2019 against Becky Lynch, Bayley, on the other hand, has not.

Even though Bayley and Banks are two of WWE's biggest stars and are on the same level as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, to see them compete inside the Cell doesn't scream "huge draw." After all, the likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, Beth Phoenix, Natalya and even the late, great Chyna have never competed inside the Cell. The reason is that the structure is 20 feet (6.1 meters) tall and weighs five tons, which could be seen as too dangerous for women.

The rumored Roman Reigns versus Bray Wyatt match for the WWE Universal Championship is a far much better candidate for Hell in a Cell than Bayley-Banks. Reigns is fresh off a heel turn while Wyatt's maniacal "The Fiend" gimmick is a match that is appropriate.

Also, Randy Orton versus Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship is also an appropriate choice, as these feuds are far more brutal and chaotic compared to the women's.

If WWE was smart, its female talents need to have more exciting matches, while leaving the Hell in a Cell structure to the men.