Video: Former WWE Superstar Justin Gabriel talks about Base Jumping accident; will miss 6-12 months due to injuries

Former WWE Superstar Justin Gabriel aka PJ Black talks about his Base Jumping accident.

Justin Gabriel says he’s lucky to be alive after Base Jumping accident.

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Justin Gabriel spoke to Wrestling Epicenter about his recent Base Jumping accident, revealing that he could possibly miss 6-12 months of wrestling owing to injuries sustained in the incident.

Besides, Gabriel also provided details about his broken ankle, apart from pointing out the fact that the accident also saw his one of fingers get partially caught up in a satellite dish, with the said finger’s tip getting ripped off as a result.

In case you didn’t know...

Justin Gabriel, whose real name is Paul Lloyd Jr., performed for the WWE from 2008 until his departure from the promotion in 2015. The 36-year-old now performs on the independent circuit under the ring name PJ Black.

The heart of the matter

Justin Gabriel is well-known for his high-flying style of wrestling, not only in the WWE but also in the Indies. Not one to restrict his love for flying high, the South African star jumped off a 320-foot building as part of a Base Jumping experience.

Gabriel revealed that problems with his body position and parachute led to a botched jump and that he ended up with a broken ankle. He stated:

“My finger got caught in a satellite dish and it ripped the tip of the finger off. I’ve now got 2 titanium plates in my leg and a pretty messed up finger. But, I’m alive.”

Additionally, Gabriel asserted that the rehabilitation of his injuries may take as long as 6-12 months, depending on his recovery.

What’s next?

Justin Gabriel presently performs on the independent circuit, most prominently on Lucha Underground, as PJ Black, and will return to the ring once he’s fully recovered.

Author’s take

To say that Gabriel went through a scary experience would be a severe understatement. Nevertheless, it’s great that the man’s safe and besides, it’s also nice to see the former Nexus representative optimistic about his recovery. Get well soon, Darewolf!

