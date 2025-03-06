Vince McMahon made a controversial booking decision on Kevin Owens 8 years ago today

Back in 2017, the then-WWE boss Vince McMahon made a controversial booking decision on Kevin Owens, which cost him the Universal Championship. It was exactly eight years ago, on March 5, 2017, at the Fastlane Premium Live Event, where The Prizefighter lost the title to Goldberg in 22 seconds.

It was a feud that was created after the two superstars took a shot at one another on X/Twitter. Kevin Owens had already defended his title against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman and had to beat Goldberg to retain his title on The Road to WrestleMania.

The WWE legend, meanwhile, had come back a few months earlier and had defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 before eliminating The Beast Incarnate at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

As this now started a feud between the two monsters who were set to collide at WrestleMania 33, Vince McMahon made the decision to book Goldberg as the winner and made him the Universal Champion. This was done so that the title would be on the line when the two WWE legends collided at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the other hand, Kevin Owens, who had carried RAW for months along with Chris Jericho, had turned on Y2J before Fastlane and eventually faced his 'best friend' at WrestleMania 33, with the United States Championship on the line.

Kevin Owens seemingly set to collide against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

The Prizefighter is preparing for another match at WrestleMania, but this time his opponent will not be Goldberg, but another fellow WWE legend. This time, he could be going up against Randy Orton.

The Viper returned to WWE at the Elimination Chamber and hit KO with an RKO after the latter had defeated Sami Zayn in a brutal Unsanctioned Match. The 14-time world champion seeks revenge on Kevin Owens after the latter hit him with the Piledriver back in early November and sidelined him for four months.

Randy Orton will be on SmackDown this Friday night to address KO and most probably challenge him to a match at WrestleMania 41, which GM Nick Aldis should make official in the coming weeks.

As for the former Universal Champion, it is unclear if he will be present on SmackDown this week and face off against Randy Orton.

